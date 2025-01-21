Govt Announces 3-Year Stipend for New Mothers and Grants for Youth

The Kenyan Government, in partnership with the World Bank, is finalizing a new initiative aimed at supporting young mothers through a monthly stipend.

Moses Kuria, President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, announced that mothers will receive a monthly income during their pregnancies and until their children turn three. This program is designed to alleviate the financial burden on young mothers, ensuring they have the resources to meet their needs.

In addition to the monthly stipend, the program will also include a Ksh1,000 contribution to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for each mother, encouraging a culture of saving.

Kuria emphasized the significance of this support, stating, “We have a special package for young mothers. Right from pregnancy up to three years, we will give them a stipend to survive. Ksh1,000 will go to their NSSF savings.”

The government’s efforts extend beyond young mothers, with the NYOTA program also targeting Kenyan youth. Under this initiative, 100,000 young Kenyans will receive grants of up to Ksh50,000. Kuria explained that the program is divided into two main components: enterprise and skills development.

For the enterprise component, 100,000 youths will be recruited from various regions, provided with psychosocial and skills training, and granted Ksh50,000 to start their own businesses. They will also be linked to larger industries for subcontracting opportunities.

Kuria also revealed that the skills component will offer free training to another 100,000 youths, helping them secure jobs in both local and international industries. Of these, 20,000 slots will be allocated to refugees living in Kenya.

Participants who complete the training and secure corporate positions will receive monthly payments, ensuring they earn while gaining practical experience.

Kuria explained that this initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to combat the economic challenges facing the nation and empower the youth.