A Beginner’s Guide to Explore Dubai this Holiday Season

Dubai and tourism are two things that go hand in hand since there is an indefinite number of people visiting Dubai every year. And by the look of it, this number is only going to increase in the coming years.

The reason there is such a demand to visit Dubai is that there is no other city like Dubai on earth.

No city encapsulates luxury and opulence in such great volumes as Dubai. Luxury has become so synonymous with Dubai that whenever there is a discussion about luxury, Dubai is bound to be mentioned.

If you have also decided to immerse yourself in this luxury and get a glimpse of Dubai’s magnanimity, then this article is for you.

We discussed all the things a first-timer should do in Dubai.

Why Spend New Year in Dubai?

Usually, Dubai is not associated with Christmas or any New Year traditions, but lately, it has started to become more and more synonymous with New Year’s festivities.

You might ask how it is possible. Dubai is not a Christian country, and neither is its weather quite like the North Pole.

The reason for Dubai becoming a Christmas and New Year sensation is the hybrid model Dubai operates with. Dubai embraces all customs and traditions and believes in putting its own twist on them or even elevating these festivals to new heights.

The same is the case with Christmas in Dubai. Dubai has cashed on the global appeal of Christmas and New Year and has put a spin on it. You will see many festival-centric activities this new year.

So, it is highly recommended that you spend your new year in Dubai.

Places to Visit Dubai this New Year

Dubai is filled with many places that can serve as a perfect retreat for the new year.

Here, we take a brief look at some of these places.

Fireworks Display

If you are looking for some fireworks and state-of-the-art displays, then Dubai has got you covered; many places in Dubai host New Year special fireworks. Inspired by the American tradition, Dubai has revolutionized the concept of fireworks in the new year.

Places like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and Palm Jumeirah are globally recognized for their fireworks displays. The fireworks here are not your regular run-of-the-mill show but a grand show of fire.

There is the creative use of colours and designs to showcase the appreciation for Christmas and the unrivalled vision of Dubai.

Parties and Event

Dubai is known for hosting some of the larger-than-life parties where wealth and abundance are at full display.

These parties redefine luxury and opulence and take festivities to another level. Here are some of the places that host some exquisite new year parties.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Global Village

Atlantis, The Palm

Dubai Marina Dinner Cruise

Dubai Creek Dinner Cruise

Armani Hotel Dubai

Activities to Participate In Dubai this New Year

Family Dinners

There is no substitute for a great family dinner.

Maybe your Dubai trip does not allow you to eat with your family in the vicinity of your home or your apartment, but there are a plethora of Michelin-star restaurants that can serve the same purpose and do it a bit better.

Dubai is home to many Michelin-star restaurants like La Dame de Pic, Riviera by Jean Imbert, Estimator Milos, and Siraj. These restaurants host new year-themed meals like Boxing Day brunch.

Many places like AURA Skypool’s Movie in the Sky and SLS Dubai’s Christmas Roast Lunch or Dinner have become unique attractions during this time.

Theme Park Adventures

Even though some people call Dubai the theme park of cities, it is also home to the best theme parks in the world. On the eve of the new year, these theme parks reinvent themselves and become something to behold.

There are special offers and added rides to accommodate the heavy traffic in the new year. Some of the best theme parks in dubai are the following:

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Ski Dubai

Desert Safari

Which Car to Choose in Dubai this New Year

We all know that Dubai is a superficial city of the highest standards. Choosing a car in dubai is not as easy of a task as it seems. It holds significant value as it is going to set the tone for the rest of your stay in the city.

Lamborghini needs no introduction. It is a well-documented and well-talked-about brand of car. It holds much prestige among auto enthusiasts, and Dubai is filled with auto enthusiasts.

When you take a car with such prestige and luxury, your status instantly rises. All the eyeballs follow you; people are impressed by your taste and style.

Where to Rent a Lamborghini in Dubai this New Year?

Finding a rental company in Dubai is like shooting fish in a barrel. You will find an excess of car rental companies in the city, but it is important that you choose the one that is right for you. There is a car rental company in Dubai called Sports Cars for Rent.

This car rental company has every sports car under the surface of the sun in its inventory. You are bound to find a Lamborghini here.

Tips to Follow for First-Time Renters

Concluding Remarks

Renting a luxury car allows you to explore Dubai as it was meant to be.

You can visit state-of-the-art places and enjoy Michelin-star cuisine, theme parks, extravaganza, and special parties. Choose Lamborghini as your mode of transportation and take this already brilliant experience to the next level.