US Representative Huldah Momanyi Describes Ruto as a Leader with a Heart for Kenyans

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley, the first Kenyan-born member of the US House of Representatives, expressed her thoughts on President William Ruto, describing him as a leader with a heart for Kenyans.

While attending this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday, Citizen TV journalist asked Momanyi to rate Ruto’s performance since he took office in September 2022.

However, she graciously steered clear of giving a specific rating, instead recognizing Ruto’s dedication to addressing the needs of the Kenyan people.

“I’m not in the business of rating President Ruto and how he is performing, but I know, now that I’m on this side, he has the heart for his people and he’s doing the best that he can to make sure that he addresses the concerns of his citizens. And he continues to do that. That is all the citizens want,” she said.

During her first visit to Kenya since making history by winning the Minnesota House of Representatives seat for District 38A, Huldah Momanyi shared her plans, which include meeting President Ruto.

“I will head to Nyamira to celebrate properly, then return to Nairobi for some strategic economic meetings on Monday before leaving on Tuesday,” she said.

Running on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party ticket, Momanyi won decisively with 64.78% of the vote, gaining strong support from a diverse constituency in southwestern Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

Hailing from Nyamira County, Momanyi is set to be sworn into office in January 2025.