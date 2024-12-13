Ruto Warns, Kenya’s Progress at Risk If Criticism Continues Without Factual Basis

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to offer honest and fact-based criticism while challenging the policies of his Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking at the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday, Ruto warned that the nation risks stagnation if citizens continue to focus solely on negativity instead of constructive dialogue.

The President emphasized the importance of supporting Kenya’s democratic progress and development goals by engaging in informed criticism. He stressed that unfounded criticism undermines the country’s future and hampers development efforts.

“I therefore urge all Kenyans to participate fully in our democratic discourse, even as we work hard in nation-building. At all times, let us endeavour to engage on the basis of truth,” Ruto implored.

He further warned that ignoring facts could lead the country down a dangerous path of negativity, division, and political sabotage. “Failure to do so will tear us away from the values we cherish and jeopardize our unity, democracy, and republic.”

Ruto took the opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of his administration, including the supposed success of the Taifa Care program, the fertilizer subsidy initiative, and a noticeable drop in inflation.

“When we say that the cost of basic food items has reduced, it’s a fact. When we say inflation has gone down, it’s a fact,” Ruto declared. He also cited improvements in farming, with increased production and better services for those enrolled in the Taifa Care program.

“When we say that our farmers are producing more and better, it is a fact, and when we say that Kenyans who have registered for Taifa Care are receiving better services than before, it is a fact.”

The President mentioned that his critics will soon swallow their words when many development projects begin showing tangible results.

He added, “What will cynics say in a few weeks’ time when we begin to give keys to the new owners of affordable housing units? What will they say of the thousands of plumbers, electricians, teachers, health workers, building and construction workers, digital workers and many more who are already at work, including the 300 young men and women who were flagged off by my deputy to work abroad?”

Ruto’s remarks underscore his call for constructive and fact-based dialogue as Kenya continues its journey toward growth and development.