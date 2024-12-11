President Ruto Clarifies Purpose of Visit to Uhuru Kenyatta

President William Ruto has explained the reason behind his unexpected visit to former President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gatundu home on Monday. The visit surprised many Kenyans, given the perceived tensions between the two leaders.

According to a statement from State House, Ruto and Kenyatta discussed critical national and regional issues during their meeting.

However, Ruto later provided an unofficial explanation, stating that the primary aim of his visit was to promote national unity and address the issue of tribal divisions in Kenya.

While speaking in Wajir Town on Tuesday, Ruto also highlighted his recent meetings with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the government’s decision to support Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.

Ruto underscored the need for unity, urging Kenyans to move away from tribal politics and divisions.

“Hakuna haja ya kuendesha mambo ya ubaguzi katika Kenya, hatutaki ukabila, hatutaki migawanyiko, chuki….tunataka tuungane tukuwe Kenya moja,” he said in Swahili.

Loosely translated: (There is no need to perpetuate discrimination in Kenya. We do not want tribalism, divisions, or hatred. We want to unite and be one Kenya)

Ruto went on, “Na ndio kwa sababu nimeongea na former Prime Minister Raila Odinga na nimeongea jana na mheshimiwa Uhuru Kenyatta…tufunge ranks zetu zote…tuwe nchi moja, tutembee pamoja, tujenge nchi yetu pamoja.”

(That’s why I have spoken with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and, yesterday, with Honorable Uhuru Kenyatta. Let’s close ranks, unite as one nation, and walk together to build our country.)

President Ruto also issued a stern warning to politicians supporting tribal politics. He warned that they would face consequences, including being sidelined or removed from power.

“Mnataka tuendelee na ubaguzi ama tuungane? Mnataka tuendelee na hii ukabila inatusumbua? Ndio nimesema hawa watu wote wa ukabila watatembea miguu, ama mnasemaje? Si hawa watu wakuendeleza ukabila tuwazamishe?” Ruto posed.

(Do you want us to continue with discrimination, or should we unite? Do you want us to keep suffering under tribalism? That’s why I say these tribalists will face the consequences—either by walking on foot or being removed from power. What do you think about that? Should we allow these divisive politics to persist?)