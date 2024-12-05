KRA Opens Applications for 2025 Internship and Pupillage Programmes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is calling on fresh bachelor’s degree and diploma graduates to apply for its January to December 2025 internship and pupillage programmes.

The Authority noted that these initiatives aim to equip young professionals with valuable experience while supporting the government’s mission to build a skilled labor force for Kenya’s growing economy.

Pupillage Programme for Law Graduates

The pupillage programme is tailored for Law graduates pursuing the Advocates Training Programme at the Kenya School of Law. It provides practical legal experience and helps participants prepare for admission to the bar.

Eligibility Criteria for Pupillage:

Age: Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 35 or younger.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 35 or younger. Qualifications: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law and be enrolled in the Advocates Training Programme (graduation dates between January 2023 and December 2024).

Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law and be enrolled in the Advocates Training Programme (graduation dates between January 2023 and December 2024). Availability: Participants must commit to the 12-month programme.

Internship Opportunities

KRA offers internships across diverse disciplines, giving graduates hands-on experience and the opportunity to grow professionally.

Available Disciplines Include:

Business and Finance: Accounting, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain, and Business Administration.

Accounting, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain, and Business Administration. Technology and Communication: ICT, Communication, Journalism, and Project Management.

ICT, Communication, Journalism, and Project Management. Law and Security: Law, Engineering, and Security Management.

Law, Engineering, and Security Management. Social Sciences and Arts: Social Sciences, Photography, Film Production, Animation, and Music Supervision.

Eligibility Criteria for Internships:

Age: Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 35 or younger.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 35 or younger. Qualifications: Must hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma from a recognized institution (graduation between January 2023 and December 2024).

Must hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma from a recognized institution (graduation between January 2023 and December 2024). Availability: Applicants must commit to the full 12-month period.

Applicants must commit to the full 12-month period. Experience: Candidates should not have prior internships in their field of study.

Application Process

Deadline: Submit applications by Monday, December 23, 2024.

Stipend: Degree holders will earn Ksh25,000 per month, while diploma holders will receive Ksh18,000 (both subject to deductions).

How to Apply:

Visit the KRA e-recruitment portal. Register and verify your email. Update your profile, apply, and submit your application.

For assistance, contact [email protected].