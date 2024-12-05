Fear Grips Gachagua Allies as They Decry State Tactics, ‘We Can’t Even Go to Church’

Political leaders allied with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have raised concerns about their safety, claiming they live in constant fear.

Speaking in Nyeri County on Wednesday, December 4, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba led a group of MPs and Senators in accusing the government of using illegal tactics to intimidate them.

The leaders revealed that they have abandoned their usual routines, including attending church, out of fear of being abducted.

“We are sleeping, driving, and living in fear. We no longer go to church because we fear being abducted on the way,” Wamuchomba stated, urging others to speak out against the alleged injustices.

Wamuchomba announced that the group plans to lodge a formal complaint against government officials and agencies they believe are orchestrating the intimidation.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru criticized the nighttime summons issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa.

Njiru explained that the Senator was summoned to appear at the DCI offices in Nyeri to respond to allegations linked to unrest at a funeral in Limuru last week.

“We are here to enforce a court order that prohibits the police from arresting our client and to address the irregular summons issued at night,” Njiru stated.

The leaders vowed to pursue justice, calling for an end to what they describe as targeted harassment.