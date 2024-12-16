CS Wandayi Backs President Ruto-Uhuru Kenyatta Reunion

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has praised the reunion between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, calling it a positive move toward uniting the country.

CS Wandayi emphasized that Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is part of the broad-based government, backing its initiatives, including efforts to foster national unity. He also noted that Kenyatta, as a Kenyan citizen, has the freedom to collaborate with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We support all efforts to unite Kenyans, we are also in support of Ruto’s strategies to unite Kenyans. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is a Kenyan, and there is no problem if he united with President William Ruto,” the CS noted.

During a tree-planting event organized by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) at Narasha Forest in the Mumberes area of Eldama Ravine, Wandayi expressed his support for President Ruto’s initiative. He affirmed that there is nothing wrong with the efforts to build relationships and alliances for the country’s prosperity.

When questioned about whether the demands raised by him and other Azimio leaders had been addressed, Wandayi clarified his role in the government.

“I am in the government now to support it and work for the betterment of the people,” he explained, citing the Bible’s teaching that there is “a time for everything.”

Wandayi also commended KenGen for its support in the government’s ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 as part of efforts to combat climate change.

“Planting trees will help conserve the environment and protect the country and the world from the harsh effects of climate change,” he stated.

Additionally, Wandayi highlighted that the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, along with its affiliated agencies, had successfully completed tree planting at all their designated sites.