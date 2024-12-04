Asubuhi na Mapema: Kristoff and Trio Mio triumphantly return to the stage with pompous serving for the festivities

High-flying rapper Kristoff, born Kristoff Barton Namwaya, has released his much-anticipated collaboration with sensational rapper Trio Mio, as the duo seek to re-establish their respective dominance in the rap field and get Kenyans up to the groove during the festive season.

In the song, dubbed “Asubuhi na Mapema”, Kristoff, a thoroughbred lyricist and peerless rap luminary, goes hard on the beat, dropping an impeccable flow packed with punchy lyrics and brilliant wordplay – a testament to his unparalleled eminence in the crowded Kenyan rap scene.

This is Kristoff’s latest serving after a considerable absence from the scene; he opens with a majestic – even frivolous – announcement of his return, making it clear his intention to reclaim the throne and remind fans why he has always been one of the best to ever do this.

“King wa ma banger nimerudi na ubaya, nimerudi na zawadi toka pande za ulaya…” he opens as Trio Mio takes over the flow, segueing into his usual flowery lyricism, interwoven with much pomp and champagne grandeur.

Kristoff then bounces back, hungrier and fresher than ever, employing his old school flow while at the same time adopting a new flavour, ultimately roping in his day-one fans with the new listeners currently hooked to newer sounds and artists.

An unbeatable lyricist, Kristoff seeks to prove his indispensability, with a knockout performance which jolts the listener and nudges him to stop and take a listen.

“Early bird kwa street ndio huwanga tu my norm… Juu nyege za asubui ndio huangukia ma worm… Wahenga wa siku hizi wanaleweshwa na best, baridi inampiga na amedunga ka vest…. ” he raps.

Trio Mio, who has never hidden his unmatched ability to weave words into reality and paint a picturesque rap allegory, also delivers unmistakably – he’s refreshingly raw, provocative and even spectacular.

Watch:

Speaking about the song, Kristoff says that he wished to close the year with a song Kenyans can not only dance to but also play on road trips and wild night outs with friends and relatives, as the barbecue roasts on and the booze flows through.

“This is basically a party song. It’s December, or Drinkcember as Kenyans love to name it. We just wanted people to get up and get down. People to let it go and just close the year feeling good about themselves,” he told reporters.

The rapper, also affectionately known as ‘Mluhya wa Busia’, also said that this was the perfect song to announce his return, and he couldn’t find a better way to do it.

“A little break from the game is always necessary,” he says. “But when you come back, ensure you bring the best with you. Don’t just return – make sure you’ve come back to re-establish dominance and to remind all that you’re not not one to be played with!”

The song’s audio and video has been produced in partnership with esteemed music label CMG Records, whose president and founder Stephen ‘Dezz’ Aoll, has remained committed to pushing the boundaries of Kenyan music and opening up avenues for Kenyan artists in far-flung markets.

He said: “Kristoff is one of our biggest project. As is Trio Mio. We are lucky to have these two amazing lyricsts and rappers under our wings. Working with them has been nothing short of excellent and I’m so thrilled with their latest release.”

Also commenting on the song was Gift Nasimiyu, one half of the CMG Records management crew, who hailed the artists for their brilliant working chemistry and output too.

“To watch these two work has been amazing! I was so glad to witness them at their best, working and bringing out the best of each other – it’s sort of the past meets the future. And they pulled it off so seamlessly,” she said.

The video, shot and produced by Lynke Junior, of Film Brand Studios, sees the duo living it large as a bevy of beauties gyrate around them, creating the feel of party, festivities and letting free.

“It’s called ‘Asubui na Mapema’ for a reason! Get up and get down! There’s no time to waste!” Trio Mio says.

CMG Records has promised more releases from both artists as they seek to continue their winning streak which has seen them emerge as the most recognizable record label in Kenya for the last three years.