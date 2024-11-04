Kilimani Police Encounter Robbery in Progress, Two Gang Members Killed

Police officers from the Kilimani police station fatally shot two robbers Sunday morning during a patrol along Tigoni Road, near Naivas Supermarket.

The officers encountered a gang of three in the act of committing robbery, leading to a shootout that resulted in the deaths of two gang members, while one escaped with gunshot wounds.

During the operation, police recovered a Mini Revolver, a panga, mobile phones, and a motorcycle with registration number KMGB 965W.

Two victims, who had previously lost their valuables to the robbers, were able to identify the deceased gang members based on the items recovered.

Crime scene detectives processed the incident site, with law enforcement agencies actively searching for the escaped suspect.

In response to the incident, law enforcement in Kilimani sub-county has ramped up patrols and is encouraging the public to cooperate with police efforts to enhance safety and security in the area.

Authorities urge community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help maintain a safer environment for all residents.