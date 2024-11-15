What’s in store for the gambling industry in Kenya

Kenya is one of the largest and most economically developed countries south of the Sahara.

Excellent prospects became the reason for the arrival of many famous international iGaming players in the country. But what kind of development awaits this market shortly?

It is worth noting that the gambling industry is growing in Kenya and many other countries of the region. Similar processes take place in Zimbabwe, Namibia or South Africa. In Kenya itself there are about a hundred licensed betting sites.

However, the number of offshore bookmakers is even higher.

This becomes clear after analyzing the local search engine. In just a minute our authors were able to find the sites of many online casinos: Pin Up, Megapari or Parimatch. The most significant number of positive reviews has 1win.

The reasons for its popularity are in the most extensive catalog of games. To get access to them, you need to 1Win sign up. To do this, fill out the questionnaire, come up with a password and confirm your contacts.

After that, you can replenish your account to play for real money. If you don’t want to risk your finances, you can run most games in free demo version.

Many offshore casinos and bookmakers are more popular than licensed ones. Players are attracted not only by the thousands of games but also by the possibility of not having to pay money on winnings. Many of these casinos have modern websites that follow all the current trends in web design.

Statistics show that Kenya ranks among the top in terms of the proportion of gamblers in the general population. Studies have shown that more than 82% of Kenyans bet on sports. The reasons are not only because of the availability of betting, but also because people want to improve their financial status.

Experts remind that betting, roulette, slots and other gambling should be treated as entertainment. Attempts to turn this hobby into a stable source of income almost always turns into significant financial losses. Excessive gambling can also lead to addiction.

Kenyan authorities have two points of view on the growing popularity of gambling in the country.

On the one hand, the authorities believe that gambling has a negative impact on society and makes young people more lazy.

But at the same time, the authorities realize that casinos and bookmakers can pay very high taxes. In the current unfavorable economic situation, this may be of particular importance.