Sossion Celebrates Kindiki’s Appointment as DP as a Win for Education

November 6, 2024
by

Wilson Sossion praised President William Ruto’s appointment of Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s third deputy president, calling it a “big reward” for education.

The former secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and a former nominated member of parliament highlighted the importance of prioritizing education in politics.

Sossion expressed his joy as a teacher, noting the significance of Kindiki, a professor of law, taking on the role of Kenya’s second-in-command. He emphasized that Kindiki’s strong educational background would greatly benefit the country’s public administration.

During a televised interview with K24 TV on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Sossion stated, “On the appointment of Abraham Kithure Kindiki, the professor of law, and one of the youngest professors this country prides itself on, I think I should congratulate him.

“For educators like us, this is a big reward for education. Politics must reward education, and that has happened. I am the happiest man. The president has chosen an eminent professor with a strong educational background that is essential for the country’s public administration.”



