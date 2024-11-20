Court of Appeal Upholds Uhuru’s Victory Over Jubilee Rebel Faction

The Court of Appeal in Nairobi has dismissed a request to halt a ruling that confirmed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta as the leader of the Jubilee Party. The court rejected the plea by nominated MP Sabina Chege and her team, who sought to overturn a September 2024 ruling affirming the legitimacy of the Uhuru-led faction as the party’s leadership.

Chege’s group had petitioned the court to suspend the High Court’s judgment issued on September 30, 2024, by Justice Mulwa. They also sought conservatory orders to maintain the leadership structure defined in Gazette Notice No. 9131 Vol. CXXV No. 161, published on July 12, 2023.

However, the Court of Appeal declined these requests, stating that the matter would be fully determined on March 7, 2025. “The applicants’ counsel urged us to grant an interim stay of the High Court judgment pending the determination of this application. However, under the circumstances of this case, we decline to issue interim stay orders before delivering our ruling on March 7, 2025,” the Court ruled.

High Court’s September 2024 Ruling

The High Court’s September 2024 decision removed Sabina Chege as Jubilee Party leader, reinstating Uhuru Kenyatta as the party’s head with sole authority to convene meetings. It also stripped Kanini Kega of his Secretary-General role and Adan Keynan of his position as Vice Chairperson.

Additionally, the court nullified the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to expel Vice Chairperson David Murathe, Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi from their roles. The court determined that Kioni, Murathe, and Gichohi had adequately pursued the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms before filing their appeal.

In its ruling, the High Court found that the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) majority had erred in dismissing the trio’s case. “The appellants demonstrated attempts to exhaust the Party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms. The PPDT majority misdirected themselves and therefore arrived at an erroneous finding. The decision of the majority is hereby set aside,” the court stated.

The court further declared the February 2, 2023, notice expelling the aggrieved members legally flawed, rendering all subsequent actions null and void. It also ruled that a Jubilee NEC meeting in Nakuru violated the law and party constitution, nullifying all resolutions made during that meeting.