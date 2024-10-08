VIDEO: Speaker Wetang’ula Fuming Over DP Rigathi Gachagua’s ‘Shareholder’ Interview

On Monday night, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua got ahead of his impeachment hearing, by laying out his defense before millions of Kenyans.

The embattled DP will face his accusers in parliament on Tuesday evening, in a process that can potentially end his political career.

Faced with an option of resigning and living to fight another day, Gachagua chose to face the impeachment motion and potentially cease being eligible to vie for any public office.

He laid out all the accusations, defending himself impressively. His brother’s Last Will & Testament did most of the heavy lifting.

One of the accusations levelled against the DP is his frequent utterances that are often labelled as tribal. He went on to defend his ‘shareholder’ remark by detailing how prominent leaders like Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi, negotiated and got actual percentage shareholding in the government.

This morning, it was obvious the house speaker did not appreciate his name being dragged through the mud.

He started parliamentary proceedings by addressing the DP’s interview. Wetangula was irked by Gachagua not following the Standing Orders, by “anticipating debate”.

Wetangula termed the DP’s conduct as ‘abhorrent”.

Watch: