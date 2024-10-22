Fay’s Bistro Shut Down in Kilimani Following Noise Complaints

Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has ordered the immediate closure of Fay’s Bistro, a popular entertainment venue in Kilimani, Nairobi, due to noise pollution concerns.

In a statement shared on X, Mr. Duale announced that the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and its enforcement officers executed the shutdown.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to all clubs operating in residential areas. Any that continue to play loud music will face the same action. This impunity will not be tolerated,” he stated.

NEMA confirmed that Fay’s Bistro, located along Ring Road in Kilimani, had received multiple noise complaints from the public and had been issued several warnings before its closure.

Following a raid on October 19, the Nairobi City County Government issued a closure order to address noise pollution in residential areas.

NEMA Director General Mamo Mamo stated in a letter to Fayruz Abdi, the pub’s director, “With immediate effect, the closure order prohibits all entertainment activities, including live bands and amplified music within your establishment at the existing complex mall.”

He added that operations related to music and entertainment must cease immediately.

The letter also copied the Nairobi County Government secretary, the county director of environment, and the Kilimani Officer Commanding Station (OCS).