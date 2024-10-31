Stolen Pistol Recovered: Two Female Suspects Nabbed in Ayieko Murder Case

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyanza arrested two female suspects and recovered a stolen pistol linked to the slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko.

Nyanza Regional DCI Coordinator Lenny Kisaka reported that officers received a tip about a planned robbery attempt along the Luanda–Siaya road, prompting them to set a trap. When a multi-agency team flagged down a private saloon car, the two occupants ignored the orders, leading to a shootout.

Kisaka stated that the suspects, a man and a woman, fired shots into the air, prompting police to deflate the car’s tires, which caused it to veer off the road.

The male suspect fled on foot with gunshot wounds, hiding in a nearby thicket before boarding a motorcycle. Officers quickly apprehended the female suspect and recovered a Ceska pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Kisaka confirmed that the pistol’s serial number matched that of the weapon stolen from Ayieko, which went missing after his abduction and subsequent murder.

Read More – Autopsy Sheds Light on the Death of Wells Fargo HR Executive Willis Ayieko

Police dogs quickly traced the fleeing suspect to a hideout nearby. Although the suspect escaped again, officers apprehended a second female suspect at the location and recovered a police jungle uniform believed to have been used by the trio to commit robberies along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

Kisaka urged the public to remain vigilant and report anyone with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention by contacting the DCI through the Fichua hotline at 08100722203.

The arrest of the two suspects brings the total number of individuals in custody to three, following the apprehension of the first suspect by DCI officers in Dandora, Nairobi, on Tuesday.