Murder Suspect Linked to Willis Ayieko’s Case Found in Nairobi Hideout

Police have arrested a suspect linked to the brutal murder of Willis Onyango Ayieko, the former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo.

Authorities identified the suspect as Victor Ouma Okoth and apprehended him on Monday night in a Dandora Phase IV hideout in Nairobi. Okoth had rented the house using proceeds from the crime.

Forensic analysis played a crucial role in the investigation, placing Okoth at the crime scene. A joint team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), including members from the Homicide, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), and Operations units, led the forensic investigation. This thorough examination has yielded significant evidence linking Okoth to the murder.

Currently, authorities hold Okoth at Muthaiga Police Station while investigators analyze vital leads to identify and arrest any accomplices involved in the crime.

The police urge the public to provide information that could assist in the ongoing investigation. The DCI encourages individuals to report suspicious activities or information anonymously by calling their toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203, assuring citizens that their anonymity is guaranteed.

The police are investigating the incident for both murder and robbery with violence. As part of this investigation, detectives have interrogated two Mpesa agents operating in Siaya.

Reports indicate that the killers withdrew money from Ayieko’s mobile phone through mobile banking. The agents are expected to help detectives identify the individuals who withdrew at least Kes. 100,000 from various locations in Siaya between October 19 and 20.

Ayieko was a licensed gun owner, and his pistol, along with 14 bullets, was among the valuables stolen from him.

Authorities discovered Ayieko’s body in the Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County, on October 23 at 2 p.m. His family had reported him missing on Monday, October 21.

When a student found the body, police noted it had decomposed, showing bruises on the face and stomach that indicated Ayieko had been dragged along a rough surface. His body was half-naked and appeared to have been tortured before being discarded.

After the murder, the killers drove Ayieko’s car to the Sabatia area in Kakamega, a few kilometers away, and abandoned it on the roadside. Ayieko had gone missing on October 18 after attending a burial vigil in Gem, Siaya County.