Ruto Highlights Affordable Housing and Healthcare Reforms in Nairobi

President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing universal healthcare, stating that the ongoing roll-out of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will guarantee medical care for every Kenyan.

At the 30th anniversary celebration of the African Inland Church (AIC) Milimani in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto emphasized that the government had already registered 12.8 million citizens under the new Social Health Authority (SHA).

“For the first time, every Kenyan will have health insurance,” he declared.

Reflecting on the growth of the AIC, Ruto highlighted the church’s remarkable progress. He recalled its humble beginnings when services were conducted in a simple tent.

“We have witnessed God’s blessings. From a church in a tent, we now have this magnificent building. In the beginning, there were only 10 families, but now it has 3,000 members. We thank God,” he said.

The president emphasized the government’s ongoing partnership with faith-based institutions, particularly in healthcare and education. He expressed his gratitude to religious organizations for managing hospitals and working alongside the government to uplift communities.

Turning to the Affordable Housing Programme, Ruto noted that it is progressing well, expressing confidence in its potential to transform the country. He pointed to key projects in Nairobi’s Mukuru kwa Njenga and Kibra areas, which aim to eliminate slums and provide decent housing for Kenyans. “That is my mission: to ensure we create a nation of equals,” he said, underscoring his commitment to addressing inequalities in living conditions.

Ruto also highlighted the launch of the ClimateWorX Programme, which aims to clean and restore the Nairobi River Basin. He stressed the importance of addressing environmental challenges in the capital, especially since Nairobi serves as the global environmental hub, hosting the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP). “We cannot have the headquarters of UNEP in Nairobi while the river remains dirty,” Ruto remarked.

The president further pledged to work with Nairobi’s leadership to address the plight of 10,000 pupils in the county who are currently out of school. He announced plans to construct an additional 5,000 classrooms to ensure all children, particularly those in informal settlements, have access to education. “We are building an extra 5,000 classrooms in Nairobi to ensure that all our children go to school,” he said.

Ruto also encouraged Kenyans to take pride in their country’s contributions to global humanitarian efforts. He noted that Kenya has been chosen to lead the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, acknowledging the United Nations’ recognition of Kenya’s role.

In conclusion, Ruto reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to protecting freedom of worship, stating, “God’s work in Kenya will continue unhindered. We are unapologetic about our faith.”