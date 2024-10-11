Ruto Finalizes Agreement with NBA for Major Basketball Initiative in Kenya

President William Ruto has reached a significant agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to construct 100 basketball courts across Kenya.

Ruto announced that the NBA will build these courts in schools and communities nationwide over the next decade, following feasibility studies to determine suitable locations.

The President emphasized that this initiative aims to nurture basketball talent throughout the country. “The National Basketball Association (NBA) of the United States will construct 100 basketball courts in schools and communities across Kenya over the next decade to promote the sport,” Ruto stated on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Additionally, Ruto revealed that the NBA will establish its hub in Kenya. He made this announcement after meeting NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum at State House, accompanied by five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya.

In September 2023, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams signed an agreement with then-Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to train local school teachers and coaches in modern basketball techniques. During that meeting, the two officials also agreed to support the construction of basketball infrastructure, including courts in neighborhoods and schools, along with an elite arena for high-level matches.

They further committed to establishing a clinic to identify and mentor emerging basketball talent in Kenya, fostering the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.