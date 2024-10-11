KES13 Million Cannabis Haul Set Ablaze in Kisumu (Photos)

Authorities destroyed a drug haul valued at approximately Kes.13.14 million in Kisumu on Wednesday, led by DCI Regional Coordinator for Nyanza, Mr. Lenny Kisaka OGW.

He collaborated with security teams from Kisumu County and Sub County, as well as officers from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the Judiciary, and Public Health officials.

The destruction took place on the grounds of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, following a court order from the Kisumu Law Courts. The order mandated the incineration of 10 sacks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 438 kg.

This operation highlights the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ commitment to collaborating with various stakeholders in combating the sale, distribution, and consumption of narcotic drugs.

The destruction of the cannabis underscores ongoing efforts to address drug-related issues in the region and promotes a safer environment for the community.

By coordinating these efforts, law enforcement and health officials aim to deter the illegal drug trade and reinforce the importance of adhering to legal regulations surrounding narcotics.

The destruction event serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to combat drug abuse and protect public health in Kenya.