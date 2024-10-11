NEMA Issues Ultimatum to 145 Companies Polluting Water Bodies

As the country celebrated Mazingira Day yesterday, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) announced positive progress in the fight against river pollution.

In a statement on Thursday, October 10, 2024, NEMA officials revealed that they had identified 145 companies responsible for polluting water bodies across Kenya. The authority highlighted that these companies have impeded national efforts to protect the environment and tackle climate change.

Contaminants in the rivers include plastics, detergents, disinfectants, chemical residues, and petroleum byproducts, which pose serious risks to people who rely on these water sources for domestic use. Additionally, these pollutants seep into the soil, contaminating aquifers.

To address this pressing issue, NEMA issued an ultimatum to each of the 145 companies, requiring them to clean up the rivers tainted by their products. “The Authority has already identified 145 companies polluting the rivers and has directed them to remove their waste products from the waterways,” NEMA’s statement noted.

Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also called on NEMA to enforce its mandate by imposing strict measures to curb pollution in Nairobi. He expressed concern that many industries were discharging raw sewage without facing consequences.

“The CS warned industries polluting Nairobi rivers and directed NEMA to take action against those discharging raw sewage,” NEMA added.

In addition, CS Duale instructed NEMA officials to investigate where various companies in Nairobi dump collected garbage and to ensure compliance with prescribed procedures. He pledged to implement a color-coding system for household waste to help residents separate recyclable materials from non-recyclable ones.

The CS made these remarks while leading a cleanup of the Arboretum segment of the Nairobi River to commemorate this year’s Mazingira Day.