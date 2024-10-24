Raila Leads Influence Poll, Gen Z and Babu Owino Tie in Infotrak Survey

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been named Kenya’s most influential figure in a survey conducted by Infotrak.

The survey, released on October 23, 2024, showed that 26 percent of respondents identified Raila as the most influential individual in the country.

President William Ruto ranked second with seven percent, despite facing considerable criticism and opposition this year. The recently impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took third place with six percent.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino tied with the Gen Z movement, each receiving five percent. Owino has maintained strong support among young people and stood with them during the June-July-August protests against the government.

Political activist Morara Kebaso ranked sixth, with four percent of respondents recognizing him as influential.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta followed with three percent, while former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and businessman Jimi Wanjigi both scored two percent.

Kithure Kindiki, the Deputy President-designate, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah all tied at one percent.

Regionally, Raila enjoyed strong support, leading in Coast (39%), Nyanza (42%), Western (34%), and Nairobi (24%), with notable backing in other regions as well.