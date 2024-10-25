Public Service CS Raises Alarm Over Unclaimed National Identity Cards

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has raised concerns about the significant number of uncollected national identity cards in the country. In a statement on Thursday, he revealed that over 190,000 National IDs remain unclaimed nationwide.

Muturi made these comments after touring the Thika Huduma Centre, where he assessed ways to enhance service delivery and improve efficiency.

“Just finished my visit to Thika Huduma Centre, where I assessed how we can enhance service delivery and boost efficiency. One thing stood out—the staggering number of uncollected documents!” the CS wrote on Twitter (X).

In Thika alone, Muturi noted that more than 2,800 birth certificates, over 10,000 IDs, and more than 6,000 driving licenses await collection.

“I’m urging all Kenyans to visit their nearest Huduma Centre and collect their documents without delay! With 57 Huduma Centres across the country, accessing your documents has never been easier,” he implored.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish Huduma Centres in every constituency, ensuring that no one has to travel far for essential services. “I’m thrilled to see Members of Parliament fully supporting this initiative to bring services closer to the people,” he added.

This is not the first time the government has urged Kenyans to collect their processed documents. In February, Huduma Centres reported 226,247 uncollected documents, including 122,027 IDs, 51,773 birth certificates, and 52,447 smart driving licenses. By October, the figures had risen to 180,000 identity cards and 47,000 driving licenses.