Public Participation to Take Place in Constituency Offices, Announces Assembly

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Samuel Njoroge, announced that constituency offices will now serve as venues for public participation, enhancing accessibility for citizens to share their views on legislation.

Njoroge outlined this initiative during a retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru, on Monday, noting that it aims to make public involvement in legislative processes more effective and compliant with established regulations.

“Constituency offices will allow the National Assembly to ensure that public participation meets our standards and serves its intended purpose,” he said, emphasizing the critical role public participation plays in a democratic nation.

The retreat, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, included high-ranking officials like Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed. Speaker Wetang’ula highlighted the proposed Public Participation Bill, which is currently under review by the Attorney General, as a solution to close gaps that have led to legal ambiguities in public participation challenges.

“This Bill will address all existing loopholes, bringing clarity to our courts,” he stated, urging MPs to expedite its passage.

MPs welcomed the move to use constituency offices for public involvement, recognizing the potential benefits for their constituents.

Clerk Njoroge also encouraged MPs to insure all constituency office equipment to prevent financial strain from potential damage caused by fire or violence. He noted that the Parliamentary Service Commission had not allocated funds for repairs following damages by protestors in Parliament, underscoring the importance of insurance coverage.

Njoroge further reviewed the House’s legislative progress, reporting that 17 bills had been passed, with eight signed into law.

However, he pointed out that 49 bills are set to lapse, and 67 motions remain pending, urging lawmakers to accelerate action on these legislative matters.