Title Deeds from 2015 to 2022 Now Available for Collection

The Ministry of Lands and Urban Development has urged the public to collect title deeds for applications submitted between 2015 and 2022.

In a notice dated October 22, the Ministry instructed applicants to visit their application centers with original booking forms and a copy of their ID to retrieve the title deeds.

“Our valued customers and members of the public are notified to collect the attached documents and applications that remain uncollected. Please present the original booking forms and a copy of the ID of the individuals authorized to collect the documents,” the notice stated.

The ministry provided a link to access the list of uncollected title deeds: Uncollected Titles and Title Documents Years 2015 – 2022.

The Ministry also indicated that they would publish this notice on their official website soon, featuring the complete list of uncollected titles and documents.