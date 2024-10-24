Kajiado Advocate Fatally Crushed by His Own Car After Night Out

A tragic accident claimed the life of senior High Court advocate James Onchiri Nyaata outside the Kajiado Law Courts on October 21.

Witnesses found Nyaata’s body beneath his car, with severe head injuries. Earlier that evening, Nyaata was last seen at a bar across from the courthouse.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, which provided insight into the events leading to the incident. Around 9:26 p.m., three individuals assisted Nyaata to the rear of his vehicle, leaving him with his messenger, who was supposed to drive him home.

However, the CCTV footage revealed a fatal mistake. The messenger entered Nyaata’s car, reversed it, and accidentally ran over him. The car’s left rear tire crushed Nyaata’s head, pinning him under the vehicle.

Realizing his mistake, the messenger fled the scene without informing authorities. Police later arrested him and the four individuals who had been with Nyaata at the bar.

Officers brought the suspects to court, seeking custodial orders to detain them at Kajiado Police Station as the investigation continued.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about negligence and accountability, as authorities work to piece together the final moments of the advocate’s life.