National Heroes Honored: A Look at Major General Mohamed, Tonje, and Sakaja

President William Ruto nominated several Kenyans as heroes and heroines during the 2024 Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday, October 20.

In his address, he honored both living and posthumous leaders for their significant contributions to Kenya’s progress, recognizing their dedication and sacrifice.

Among the honorees were notable figures such as Daudi Tonje, Ayoti Sakaja, and Major General Mohamud Mohamed. Major General Mohamud Mohamed, who hailed from Garissa, received posthumous recognition for his exemplary service as a loyal military officer. He is particularly revered for his decisive role in averting the 1982 coup attempt led by Hezekiah Ochukah, a senior Private in the Kenya Airforce.

General Mohamed’s strategic foresight, quick decision-making, and commitment to national unity played a vital role in neutralizing the coup threat, ultimately preserving the stability of the government. In recognition of his unwavering loyalty and bravery during this crisis, he was promoted from Commander of the Kenya Army to Chief of General Staff (CGS), where he provided exceptional leadership for the next decade.

Retired General Daudi Tonje, from Baringo County, also received accolades for his remarkable contributions to national defense and stability. As the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Tonje introduced a series of reforms known as the “Tonje Rules,” which continue to influence the Kenyan military today. These reforms aimed to professionalize and motivate the defense forces to serve the nation with pride and valor.

Key reforms included mechanisms for peaceful military transitions, the establishment of the Defence Staff College, and policies that empowered women in the forces to lead, marry, and have children. Additionally, he implemented a medical insurance scheme for military personnel, significantly improving their welfare.

Ayoti Sakaja was posthumously honored as a national hero for her extraordinary contributions to sports and public service. A track legend, she worked as a prison warden at Lang’ata Women’s Prison before her untimely passing in 1994. In the 1960s and 1970s, she emerged as Kenya’s fastest runner, winning multiple medals. Her most notable achievement occurred in 1971 when she clinched gold in the 100-meter race at the East and Central African Championships, also becoming the East Africa champion in the 200-meter race that same year.

Other Kenyans recognized as heroes included former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, celebrated for her outstanding leadership and advocacy for social justice, healthcare, and women’s empowerment.

Former Runyenjes MP Njeru Kathangu was also honored for his role in Kenya’s political reforms, particularly his efforts toward the re-introduction of multi-partism between 1984 and 1992.

Despite facing police brutality, arrests, and torture during this tumultuous period, Kathangu remained steadfast in his fight for democracy, serving as Runyenjes MP from 1992 to 1997.