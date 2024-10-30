CS Joho Outlines Fireworks Rules for Diwali Celebrations

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has issued specific rules for individuals planning to use fireworks during Diwali celebrations on November 1 and 2, 2024.

Joho, in a public notice, stressed that these displays should not inconvenience the public.

“The Hindu community should ensure fireworks displays comply with the Explosives Act, Cap 115, Laws of Kenya. Fireworks must be used in an orderly manner to avoid causing inconvenience to the general public,” Joho stated.

The rules require users to obtain permits from the State Department of Mining offices in major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Embu.

CS Joho specified that only authorized venues—such as clubs, hotels, temples, sports grounds, and school compounds—may hold displays, with approval from an Inspector of Explosives.

Additionally, displays are restricted to 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the designated dates.

Joho also limited display shells to a maximum of four-inch caliber in urban and built-up areas, except with special approval from an inspector. He emphasized that only qualified, sober individuals are permitted to handle aerial fireworks.

Fireworks dealers must also follow strict guidelines, including a prohibition on selling fireworks to children under 13.

Aerial display items such as shells, rockets, Roman candles, and cakes can only be sold to permit holders with authorization from an Inspector of Explosives.