Missing Mombasa Female Taxi Driver’s Body Found in City Mortuary

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) believe they have found the body of Victoria Mumbua Muloki, a taxi driver who went missing from Mombasa on September 27, 2024.

The body was discovered in the Lari area of Kiambu County, before being taken to city mortuary.

The breakthrough came after intense interrogation of a suspect, Edwin Ng’etich, who was arrested in Nakuru while driving Muloki’s Nissan Serena. According to police sources, Ng’etich led investigators to a thicket in Mai Mahiu, Lari, where he allegedly dumped the body.

“We believe the person who abducted her approached her and requested the trip or abducted her from Mombasa,” a police officer familiar with the investigation stated, suggesting that the perpetrators may have circumvented typical ride-hailing applications to avoid detection.

The body, initially registered as unidentified, was taken to the Nairobi City Mortuary on September 29, 2024. Muloki’s family in Mombasa has been notified and is expected to visit the mortuary for identification. A postmortem examination is planned to determine the cause of death.

Key developments in the case include:

1. Muloki, 35, was last heard from when she was in Samburu, Kwale County, approximately 66 kilometers from Mombasa’s city center.

2. Her disappearance was reported by her mother at the Makupa Police Station in Mombasa.

3. The vehicle was spotted in Kondele, Kisumu County, before being traced to Nakuru.

4. Ng’etich, who has a history of similar offenses according to police records, was arrested with Muloki’s vehicle in Nakuru.

5. The recovered vehicle is currently at Mwariki Police Station in Nakuru.

This case has highlighted the risks faced by taxi drivers, particularly women in the male-dominated industry. Muloki had reportedly found success in her profession before her disappearance.

The investigation is ongoing, with a team of detectives pursuing leads to uncover the full circumstances of Muloki’s disappearance and apparent death. The motive behind the incident remains unclear at this time.

As the case unfolds, it has dispelled earlier reports that Muloki had been found in Uriri, Migori County.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.