Donald Kipkorir Advices DP Gachagua NOT To Attend Impeachment Hearings… Here’s Why

Flamboyant lawyer Donald B Kipkorir, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

If you live under a rock, Riggy G’s own party is leading efforts to remove him from office. During this period, everyone and their uncle has been offering unsolicited advice to the DP, and now it’s DBK’s turn.

Kipkorir’s post on X begins with what he terms “Free advise to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” outlining a two-point strategy for handling the impeachment process:

1. He suggests that Gachagua should not attend the impeachment proceedings in the National Assembly. Kipkorir characterizes the MPs as “excited like kindergartners” and describes them as “incorrigibly corrupt & cheap.” He advises Gachagua to “Ignore them” and instead “Send his lawyers to pooh-pooh the allegations.”

2. Kipkorir recommends focusing efforts on the Senate, which he refers to as “the Impeachment Trial Court.” He claims that senators are “mature, rational & less corrupt,” asserting that Gachagua would only need 17 senators “to get acquittal,” adding that these could be senators “who can’t be bribed.”

The lawyer also draws a parallel to impeachment proceedings in the United States, noting that “Many impeachments from the lower House ended at the Senate.”

In a personal addendum, Kipkorir revealed that Prof. Kithure Kindiki is his friend, but says the right time for him to replace Gachagua is 2027, not now.

“Prof. Kithure Kindiki is my friend & I pray he will replace you in 2027.” However, he also states, “I abhor injustice even to my enemies. If injustice is done to you today, tomorrow, my friends will also.”