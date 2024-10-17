KNEC Releases Timetable for KPSEA Examinations Starting October 25

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the timetable for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), set to commence with a rehearsal on October 25.

The main examinations will follow, running from October 28 to 30.

KNEC specified that each paper’s allocated time is listed alongside its subject, and no additional time will be permitted. “The time for reading through the questions is included in the duration specified on the paper, except where special instructions state otherwise,” the council clarified.

The exams will begin on the first day with the mathematics paper in the morning, followed by the English paper in mid-morning. On the second day, candidates will take the Integrated Science paper in the morning and Kiswahili or Kenyan Sign Language in mid-morning.

On the final day, candidates will sit for the Creative Arts and Social Studies paper in the morning.

KNEC has instructed supervisors and invigilators to ensure candidates receive personalized mark sheets that accurately display their names and assessment numbers. The council has also urged teachers to help candidates understand the provided instructions thoroughly and to make them aware of the consequences of assessment irregularities or misconduct.

Candidates must not leave the assessment room before the designated time for the paper concludes unless they obtain special permission from the supervisor. KNEC warned that any candidate who commits an assessment irregularity in any paper will have their results for the entire subject canceled.

Furthermore, KNEC stressed that anyone who accesses assessment materials and knowingly reveals their contents—either verbally or in writing—to unauthorized individuals will violate Section 27 of the KNEC Act No. 29 of 2012.

The penalties for such offenses include imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to Sh2 million, or both.