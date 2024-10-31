‘Dead on Arrival’: MPs Vow to Shoot Down Term Limits Bill if Senate Approves It

A group of National Assembly members has vowed to reject a bill that seeks to extend the term limits for elected leaders if it passes in the Senate.

The six lawmakers urged their fellow senators to avoid endorsing the bill fronted by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, labeling it retrogressive. Primarily affiliated with the UDA party, they also distanced themselves and the ruling party from the legislative proposal.

Led by Gichugu MP Githinji Gichimu, the lawmakers stressed that Kenyans face urgent issues, such as the rising cost of living, and that extending term limits should not be a priority. The group includes Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), Maisori Kitayama (Kuria East), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), Jane Kagiri (Laikipia), and Julius Taitamu (Igembe North).

“We will bring it down, and if it sails through the Senate, then Kenyans must bring it down in a referendum,” Githinji insisted.

Kiborek pointed out that the Rift Valley region, where President William Ruto’hails from, does not support the proposed extension of term limits.

“Our party leader has made it clear that he does not endorse the idea of extending term limits. This bill is a private member’s bill and should not be mistaken for having the support of the UDA party or our region,” he added.

He labeled the bill “dead on arrival” and pledged to rally his colleagues in the National Assembly to vote against it. The leaders made these statements during a press conference at Parliament Buildings earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Senator Cherargei claimed that a majority of Kenyans support his bill to extend the terms of elected officials from five to seven years.

During Senate proceedings on Tuesday, Cherargei stated that 60 percent of Kenyans who participated in the public engagement phase back the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, while 40 percent oppose it.

“Even the Senate email has received nearly 500,000 responses regarding my bill, showing a 60/40 split. Currently, 60 percent support my bill, while 40 percent reject it,” he noted.

Other Senators however questioned the credibility of his claims.