Huawei Launches ICT Competition for Kenyan College Students

Huawei has launched the ICT Competition 2024, providing Kenyan college students with an opportunity to register, learn, compete, and win. This competition equips participants with advanced ICT training, enabling them to enhance their technical skills and knowledge.

Students can choose between the Practice Track, which includes Network, Cloud, and Computing Tracks, and the AI Innovation Track.

The initiative offers an immersive learning experience that begins with training and evolves through competition. Participants will receive expert training on key ICT subjects to refine their technical abilities.

Those who excel in the competition will compete nationally, with the top finalists traveling to China for a technical study tour. During this tour, they will engage in hands-on training, network with global ICT professionals, and represent Kenya in a competition against students from over 90 countries.

Huawei emphasizes that this competition not only challenges students but also provides global exposure, unlocking future career opportunities in the rapidly evolving ICT industry. Winners will receive cash prizes of up to Ksh 274,261.

In addition, Huawei has launched an instructor competition aimed at gathering excellent experimental cases to promote the integration of key technologies such as AI and Cloud. This initiative seeks to identify outstanding teachers, establish global benchmarks, enhance the motivation of partner instructors, and support the operation of ICT Academies.

A recent workshop reviewed the academy’s key performance indicators (KPIs) from the last quarter and previewed the upcoming academic year. This review was crucial in assessing the academy’s impact on Kenya’s ICT talent ecosystem and in setting clear targets for the future.

Since establishing its first ICT Academy in 2017, Huawei has actively collaborated with Kenyan academic institutions to build a robust talent pipeline in the country.