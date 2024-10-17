How to Resolve Rejected Tokens: KPLC Issues Guidelines

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has outlined the steps for Kenyans to follow when their tokens are rejected.

On October 16, 2024, the company shared this information on its social media platform after a customer reported an issue.

Despite entering the correct token multiple times, the customer received a rejection message and included her meter number in her request for assistance.

In response, KPLC provided the following steps to address a rejected token:

Replace the batteries in the CIU device used for loading tokens. Turn off your meter at the main switch for 30 minutes. After waiting, dial 804 and enter your 11-digit meter number on the CIU to confirm it. Load the token again.

KPLC emphasized that customers should conduct this procedure in the affected household and not at a neighbor’s house.