Gachagua’s Nephew Defends Father’s Estate Management

Ken Nderitu, the son of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, has publicly defended Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua amid accusations regarding the management of their family estate.

In response to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai’s criticism, Nderitu urged others not to exploit his family’s grief for political gain.

On Thursday, Alai questioned Nderitu’s absence, posting on X, “Where is Ken Nderitu? He is over 35 years old now. He asked Rigathi to teach him how to run a family business, but he is nowhere to support his case.”

Nderitu responded by expressing his satisfaction with how his father’s estate has been managed and conveyed gratitude for the valuable business lessons he has learned from his uncle. He stated, “My uncle has taught me a lot about business, and the estate of my late father has been handled in a way he would have been satisfied with.”

In his post on X, Nderitu added, “So kindly stop using my family’s loss and bereavement as a means to make relevant or propagate your fledgling political career.”

This defense comes amid allegations from Senior Counsel James Orengo, who claimed on Wednesday that Deputy President Gachagua improperly accessed funds from his late brother’s accounts for personal benefit