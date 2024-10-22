Voting Open for 2024 World Athlete of the Year: Support Kenyan Stars!

Three Kenyan athletes have earned nominations for the 2024 World Athlete of the Year awards. In the women’s category, Beatrice Chebet, the double Olympic champion and world 10,000m record holder, and Faith Kipyegon, the three-time Olympic 1,500m champion, made the shortlist.

They compete against Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone from the USA, Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic, and Gabby Thomas from the USA.

In the men’s category, Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi stands out as the sole Kenyan nominee. He faces tough competition from Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Americans Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Rai Benjamin.

Voting is currently open on World Athletics’ social media platforms, allowing fans to help select the Track Athlete of the Year finalists.

The voting period will close on October 27, so fans should make their voices heard before the deadline.

The nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 14 October and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 28 October.

