Diani Crowned Africa’s Leading Beach Destination as Tanzania Takes the Title of Africa’s Leading Destination

Diani in Kwale County has once again earned the title of Africa’s leading beach destination at the latest World Travel Awards, surpassing competitors from across the continent.

Located south of Mombasa City, Diani is celebrated for its stunning white sandy beaches and clear waters. This recognition marks the eighth time Diani has claimed the top spot, making it even more special as the awards were hosted in this South Coast location for the first time.

Several resorts in Diani also received prestigious awards, showcasing excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Leopard Beach Resort and Spa was named Africa’s leading hotel residence, while Chale Island was recognized as the leading Private Island Beach Resort. Baobab Beach Resort and Spa earned the title of leading family resort, Swahili Beach was honored as Africa’s leading beach resort, and Diamonds Leisure Beach and Gold Resort secured the title of Africa’s leading Resort for 2024.

Nairobi also celebrated success, with PrideInn Azure recognized as Africa’s Leading City Hotel and Nairobi named Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was awarded Africa’s Leading Airport, and Kenya Airways claimed the title of Africa’s Leading Airline Brand.

However, Kenya lost its overall title as Africa’s Leading Destination in 2024 to Tanzania, marking a notable shift in regional travel dynamics. This year’s awards featured participation from 27 countries.