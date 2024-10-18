CS Wandayi Warns Fuel Stations Failing to Comply with EPRA Price Rules

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has launched a nationwide crackdown on fuel stations violating government pump price regulations. Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi voiced concerns over reports of some stations across Kenya charging higher prices than those set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This crackdown comes after EPRA reduced fuel prices on October 14, 2024, due to falling international fuel costs.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol is now priced at Kes.180.66, Diesel at Kes.168.06, and Kerosene at Kes.151.39. These prices took effect on October 15, 2024, and will remain in place until November 14, 2024, when EPRA is expected to announce the next pricing adjustments.

Wandayi emphasized that all fuel retailers must comply with EPRA’s regulations, as outlined in the Petroleum Pricing Guidelines 2023.

“We urge all retail stations in Kenya to adhere strictly to the prices set by the Regulator,” he stated.

CS Wandayi assured the public that the ministry will monitor compliance closely and take legal action against any retailers found overcharging.

In addition, the Ministry called on industries to pass on the benefits of reduced fuel prices to consumers to help ease the cost of living.

The public is also encouraged to report overcharging stations through EPRA’s hotline, which operates during regular working hours. This initiative aims to maintain a transparent and fair market that protects both consumers and investors.