DP Rigathi Gachagua Admitted at Karen Hospital

The country is on edge as the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continues.

The DP was supposed to present himself to the Senate this afternoon, to defend himself. However, over 40 minutes after he was supposed to be in parliament, Rigathi had not showed up.

Pressured by the Speaker to produce his client, lead counsel Paul Muite soon returned with news that his client, the Deputy President had been taken ill, and in fact hospitalized.

Following request by the defense, Speaker Kingi suspended the session for 1.5 hours, with 5pm being marked as the resumption hour.

Update.

Senate returned to session a few minutes after 5 pm, with the Speaker giving DP Gachagua’s chief defense counsel Paul Muite another chance to produce his client. Muite went on to reveal that Gachagua is currently admitted at Karen Hospital.

The Senior Counsel further revealed that the DP was suffering from severe chest pains, but failed to elaborate further than that.

This is a developing story..