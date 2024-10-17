Hilarious: The Best Reactions To MP Mutuse’s Disastrous Senate Impeachment Testimony

All meat with no bone to stand on. That was the conclusion of most Kenyans watching Wednesday night’s Deputy President impeachment trial at the Senate.
Mover of the motion, Kibwezi MP Mwenge Mutuse, was the star witness.
Questioned for close to 2 hours, Mutuse was unable to provide evidence for basically all his accusations. DP Rigathi Gachagua is on trial on 11 different counts.
First questioned by his own lawyer, Mutuse laid out his accusations, one by one, explaining how Rigathi has amassed unexplained wealth in just 2 years.
But when it came time for the defense counsel to question the witness, it was clear that most, if not all of the allegations were designed to generate headlines.
Mutuse did not provide any evidence that the DP owned any of the hotels/properties he had claimed he did. In fact, even Mutuse’s own documents supported Gachagua’s argument that the properties were owned by the estate of his late brother.
Advocate Elisha Ongoya systematically dismantled the allegations one by one, a task that was made easier by Mutuse’s admission that most of the companies listed in the motion were not accused of committing any crimes.
The MP could not explain why they included them if they ‘had no problem with them’.
There was also some comical relief when Mutuse was made to acknowledge that the government is indeed made up of ‘shareholders’, a word that the Kibwezi MP briefly struggled to get out of his mouth.
As expected, Kenyans were not impressed with Mutuse’s testimony.
Here are some of the best reactions from X.