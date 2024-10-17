Hilarious: The Best Reactions To MP Mutuse’s Disastrous Senate Impeachment Testimony

All meat with no bone to stand on. That was the conclusion of most Kenyans watching Wednesday night’s Deputy President impeachment trial at the Senate.

Mover of the motion, Kibwezi MP Mwenge Mutuse, was the star witness.

Questioned for close to 2 hours, Mutuse was unable to provide evidence for basically all his accusations. DP Rigathi Gachagua is on trial on 11 different counts.

First questioned by his own lawyer, Mutuse laid out his accusations, one by one, explaining how Rigathi has amassed unexplained wealth in just 2 years.

But when it came time for the defense counsel to question the witness, it was clear that most, if not all of the allegations were designed to generate headlines.

Mutuse did not provide any evidence that the DP owned any of the hotels/properties he had claimed he did. In fact, even Mutuse’s own documents supported Gachagua’s argument that the properties were owned by the estate of his late brother.

Advocate Elisha Ongoya systematically dismantled the allegations one by one, a task that was made easier by Mutuse’s admission that most of the companies listed in the motion were not accused of committing any crimes.

The MP could not explain why they included them if they ‘had no problem with them’.

There was also some comical relief when Mutuse was made to acknowledge that the government is indeed made up of ‘shareholders’, a word that the Kibwezi MP briefly struggled to get out of his mouth.

As expected, Kenyans were not impressed with Mutuse’s testimony.

Here are some of the best reactions from X.

Lawyers interning at Mutuse's law firm watching this pic.twitter.com/1c8qgAuAK3 — timothymathai (@timothymathai) October 16, 2024

Mutuse reading the documents in Senate pic.twitter.com/ugSsJ14Lhb — Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) October 16, 2024

Lawyer: Are you with us?

Mutuse: Yes, I am with us

pic.twitter.com/ZM8UOSzrh2 — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) October 16, 2024

Mutuse: I would imagine so.



Ongoya: You want Senators to impeach the DP on the basis of your Imagination?



cut the cameras bro😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/axY2cNurjK — Sun Tzu (@ItsChanzu) October 16, 2024

Mutuse after that cross examination by legal counsel Elisha Ongaya 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JUJis2dPCh — JOPANGA 🇰🇪 (@jopangaa) October 16, 2024

Sisi kama wakamba, we’ve disowned Mutuse. Kikuyus , you can have the guy… — Stephen Musyoka (@smusyoka) October 16, 2024

This is now content

Njugush has Nailed Mwengi Mutuse.

THIS SHOULD BE TRENDING 😂 pic.twitter.com/sWv3WwjVct — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) October 16, 2024

“Aki Mutuse si useme ilukuwa jokes”?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6pjg6CTD2x — Lynn Ngugi (@lynn_ngugi1) October 16, 2024

At this point Mutuse’s only option is to faint. pic.twitter.com/qOKSQzdi4m — Saddam (@Saddam_KE) October 16, 2024

Scenes in Statehouse



"Piga magoti uombee Mutuse, amelemewa" pic.twitter.com/Y0EY7Y780R — Yoko (@Kibet_bull) October 16, 2024

Mutuse is sample size of our parliamentarians — Dr Andrew Suleh MD (@andrewsuleh) October 16, 2024

Ama Mutuse ni short form ya Mutusenseless? — Mubabaddie. ⁶𓅓 (@BrianMutuma_) October 16, 2024

"Hello, Faruk si walisema Mutuse ni Lawyer? Mbona ako na akili ya Oscar Sudi?" pic.twitter.com/TpQ442JSYF — Queen B (@LizQueenB_) October 16, 2024

Macharia: "show me where tribe, ethnic or kabila appears"



Mutuse pic.twitter.com/E0BtWb7L2w — Kyallo (@PresKyallo) October 16, 2024

Hon Mutuse is the one being impeached?

Mambo imebadilika. pic.twitter.com/J6v4IC4nTx — COmbeta (@OmbetaC) October 16, 2024

Elisha Ongoya :Mutuse are you with us?



Mwengi Mutuse: Yes I am with us pic.twitter.com/IC1DK47NBP — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) October 17, 2024