Murang’a Woman Rep Votes Yes To Impeach Her Dowry Negotiator Gachagua, Reveals Why She Hates Him

In a curious case of political machinations, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua could not secure the support of 2 Members of Parliament, who should have been an otherwise easy pick.

And as with many of his political troubles, it appears Riggy G’s sharp tongue was to blame, again.

In November last year, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina exchanged vows in a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony (Ruracio). The event was attended by who’s who in government, including President Ruto and DP Gachagua.

Love ultimately Wins Eric and Betty, congratulations on your Ruracio today. I joined President @WilliamsRuto, hundreds of leaders, and Kenyans from all walks of life, at the traditional dowry ceremony of Mathira MP Hon. Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty… pic.twitter.com/c7f1ZBIKFT — H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH (@rigathi) November 18, 2023

Being the senior most politician from the region, it was only logical that the DP led the dowry negotiations, and he did.

Gachagua’s choice to lead the negotiations was also a no-brainer, considering that the groom, MP Eric Wamumbi, was his immediate successor in Mathira constituency.

It therefore came as a shock to many when both legislators appended their names to the motion, and even signed Yes to impeach.

Well, the Woman representative had earlier on Sunday revealed the reasons she will never forgive Gachagua.

In a Facebook post, Betty Maina said that indeed Gachagua was once a trusted friend, but his loose tongue and interpersonal skills are wanting.

She revealed that despite Riggy G leading her dowry negotiation efforts, the DP was anything but a well-meaning elder. According to the legislator, Gachagua not only said hurtful things about her in private settings, but actually bet that the marriage would be a very short-lived one.

“We have been insulted, threatened and humiliated. On his way to my dowry and the night prior he said unpalatable and venomous things that broke me completely. The things he has said about me in person, and his associates has said said , I have no space for forgiveness He has referred my lady colleagues as prostitutes , He even bet my marriage wouldn’t last for 6 months , yet I had trusted him.

#readyfortuesday”

Gachagua’s very rapid loss of friends in parliament and government will be one for the lecture halls, because it appears that many who voted him out, especially from the Mountain, did so out of personal spite.

For Betty Maina and her husband in particular, this was some sweet revenge 11 months in the making.