Ruto Advocates for Presidential Appointment of Deputy President After Elections

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has backed a proposal from some leaders to have the president appoint the deputy president after elections.

As a Judicial Service Commissioner, Ruto stressed the importance of revising the law to restore the previous system in which the president selected their deputy, rather than placing both positions on the ballot.

He argued that this change would help curb the tendency for deputy presidents to engage in unnecessary campaigning for succession.

“Let us elect the president only; after that, it will be their decision to pick a deputy of their choice,” Ruto stated.

“We are tired of the endless politics following every general election, where individuals given positions immediately shift the country into campaign mode for five years.”

Speaking at an event in Bomet on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Ruto further urged elected leaders to focus on their responsibilities and avoid getting involved in succession politics.

Prior to the promulgation of the current Kenyan Constitution in 2010, the deputy president then referred to as the vice president, was typically appointed by the president.

Article 148 of the constitution requires each presidential candidate to nominate a qualified individual for deputy president during elections. It further states, “There shall be no separate nomination process for the deputy president,” and Article 137 (1) (d) does not apply to the deputy president.