Kakamega’s Head of Cleaning Services Arrested for Alleged KES.615 Million Corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested John Koveti Lumula, head of cleaning services at Kakamega County, for allegedly amassing Kes.615 million through corrupt activities.

Last week, EACC officials raided the homes and offices of several public officials, including Lumula.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 29, 2024, the Commission announced it has intensified efforts to combat unexplained wealth linked to public fund theft. The EACC confirmed that an assets forfeiture investigation is underway against Lumula.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi stated that Lumula’s arrest and the subsequent search operation form part of a broader inquiry into suspected corruption proceeds. Authorities escorted Lumula to the EACC Bungoma Regional Offices, where he provided a formal statement.

“The Commission initiated this investigation after receiving complaints alleging that Lumula accumulated unexplained wealth worth millions through kickbacks from suppliers and contractors during his time in the Procurement Department before his transfer,” the statement noted.

Investigators suspect that Lumula’s illicit wealth includes the prestigious West Bridge Elite School in Eregi, valued at Kes200 million, operated by his spouse, Roseline Khadambi Khovoshi. His assets also encompass hotels, commercial properties, landed estates, and luxury vehicles.

Additionally, he reportedly owns several establishments, including Lexas Restaurant, Yolo Launch & Grill, and Caravan Palace Hotel, along with two residential buildings in Shijiko, South Ikolomani.

Preliminary findings reveal that Lumula also possesses six high-end motor vehicles and numerous prime parcels of land across various regions in the country.