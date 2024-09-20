Public Urged to Arrest Masengeli If CS Kindiki Fails to Act

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has called on the public to initiate a citizen’s arrest of Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police, Gilbert Masengeli, if Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki does not ensure his imprisonment.

On September 13, the court sentenced Masengeli to six months in jail for contempt of court but suspended the sentence to allow him time to explain the whereabouts of three political activists allegedly abducted in Kitengela.

KHRC criticized state officials for defying court orders, stating that such actions hinder the advancement of civil liberties in Kenya.

“We urge the public to initiate a citizen’s arrest of Masengeli if CS Kindiki fails to take action,” the commission stated.

Masengeli has expressed his willingness to appear in court within the 7-day window to avoid imprisonment. His lawyers, Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla, informed Justice Chacha Mwita that he could appear between 12 pm and 2 pm.

However, Justice Mwita noted that Justice Lawrence Mugambi, who is overseeing the case, was unavailable, and the relevant documents would be presented for further directions.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal denied Masengeli’s request to suspend his 6-month sentence pending a hearing.

The three-judge bench, which includes Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Gatembu Kairu, and Weldon Korir, rejected the application but agreed to hear the case next week after both parties submit their responses.