Kenya Finalizing New Labor Migration MOU with Another European Country

Kenya and Austria are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on skilled labor migration, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) Press Service on September 17, 2024.

The agreement aims to enhance managed legal migration and facilitate mutually beneficial exchanges of skilled labor between the two countries.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated, “We also pledge to strengthen high-level bilateral engagements, including more frequent and substantive exchanges at the highest levels of government.”

During a sideline meeting with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, Mudavadi agreed to set up a formal mechanism for regular and structured political consultations between Kenya and Austria.

Mudavadi emphasized that the two nations are also committed to boosting bilateral economic cooperation, leveraging the success of the Austrian trade mission to Kenya in October 2023.

The meeting included Maurice Makoloo, Kenya’s Ambassador to Austria, and Robert Zischg, Director of the Department for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

This move to strengthen migration and labor exchanges with Austria follows a similar agreement Kenya signed with Germany last Friday.