Mutua Confirms 6% Minimum Wage Increase to Begin by October

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has assured workers that the proposed 6% minimum wage increase will be implemented before the year ends.

He addressed concerns about the timeline, stating that workers could see the higher wages on their pay slips as early as October.

Dr. Mutua made these statements following a meeting with key stakeholders, including Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) President Gilda Odera and Executive Director Jackline Mugo, on September 3, 2024.

During the discussions, he committed to speeding up the gazettement of essential councils necessary for the wage increase, including the Wages Council, Seafarers Council, Agricultural Workers Council, and Private Security Guards Council.

Emphasizing the government’s dedication to economic growth, Dr. Mutua urged employers to adopt best practices and ensure fairness for employees, highlighting the crucial role of occupational health. He stated, “The economy cannot grow if the private sector does not grow. If the private sector shrinks, no jobs are created.”

Additionally, Dr. Mutua plans to visit various workplaces to personally assess the treatment of workers.

Meanwhile, the FKE said it fully supports Dr. Mutua’s efforts to maintain labor sector harmony. FKE President Gilda Odera confirmed that the federation is ready to offer technical support to the government in resolving labor issues as they arise.

Dr. Mutua also announced that the tripartite partners—comprising the government, FKE, and the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)—will hold quarterly meetings to review the state of labor in Kenya.

These meetings aim to ensure ongoing dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders to address emerging challenges in the labor sector.