Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi This Wednesday September 4, 2024 by Nick Mwangi Midweek is upon us and this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 24NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 24NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Applications Now Open for Youth in Agribusiness: Join the ENABLE Program Next Story Mutua Confirms 6% Minimum Wage Increase to Begin by October Latest from Blog Kenya Joins AIIB as Fully Paid Member, Unlocking Access to Billions in Infrastructure Funding Mutua Confirms 6% Minimum Wage Increase to Begin by October Government Agrees to Fund Backdated Salary Increases for Civil Servants Applications Now Open for Youth in Agribusiness: Join the ENABLE Program Equity Bank Heist: Captive Father Warned Not to Speak to Media After Being Held in Forest