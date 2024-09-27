Mudavadi Pushes for Extension of Kenya Police Mission in Haiti

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for the extension of the Kenya Police Mission in Haiti for an additional year. He emphasized that this extension would enable the full deployment necessary to fulfill the mission’s mandate.

While speaking at the Ministerial Meeting on Building on Progress to Restore Security in Haiti, Mudavadi commended the exceptional efforts of the 410 officers currently serving in the MSS Mission.

“Their actions have exemplified that this is indeed a Mission Possible, conducted with the highest standards of transparency and integrity,” he remarked.

He highlighted the mission’s significant achievements in its first 100 days, stating that it has collaborated with the Haitian National Police (HNP) to secure critical infrastructure.

“In its first 100 days, the Mission, in collaboration with the Haiti National Police (HNP), has made significant strides in securing critical infrastructure, including the international airport, the national hospital, and the main seaport in Port-au-Prince.”

Mudavadi noted that these efforts have been vital in enhancing public safety and stability in Haiti. He pointed out that joint patrols with the HNP in key areas of Port-au-Prince have bolstered civilian protection.

“The Mission has also played a crucial role in clearing roadblocks and reopening access routes, ensuring smoother delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need,” he added.

With only 410 officers deployed, compared to the planned 2,500, Mudavadi stressed the limitations this places on the mission’s achievements.

He urged the Security Council to extend the Mission for another year and explore innovative strategies for the United Nations to provide the necessary resources to sustain the progress made by the MSS.

“I call on the Security Council to consider extending the Mission for another year, enabling the full deployment necessary to accomplish its mandate,” Mudavadi implored.