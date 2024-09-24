Kenya’s “One Tourist, One Tree” to Boost Tree Cover and Biodiversity

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has launched an innovative initiative requiring every visitor to Kenya to plant a tree.

This campaign, titled “One Tourist, One Tree,” aims to enhance the country’s tree cover and establish Kenya as a sustainable tourism destination.

The initiative encourages stakeholders and travelers to participate in tree-planting activities that preserve and replenish Kenya’s rich biodiversity. At the launch event in Kajulu Hills Forest, Kisumu County, Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtua underscored the need to balance tourism development with conservation for a sustainable future.

“Tourism contributes 10% of our GDP and employs one in ten people globally, yet it accounts for around 8% of greenhouse gas emissions. With global tourist arrivals projected to reach 1.8 billion by 2030, adopting sustainable practices is crucial to protect the natural and cultural assets that attract visitors,” Ololtua noted.

This initiative aligns with Kenya’s national goal to increase tree cover to 30% by planting at least 15 billion trees by 2032. The Principal Secretary reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to reforestation, emphasizing that active traveler participation will be vital for achieving this target.

“Today, we urge every visitor to help elevate Kenya’s status as a leading sustainable tourism destination in Africa. By planting a tree, each traveler can offset their carbon footprint while experiencing the beauty of our country,” Ololtua added.

The campaign will receive support from key stakeholders in the tourism industry, including hotels, tour operators, and community organizations. It also forms a central part of Kenya Tourism Week, leading up to World Tourism Day on September 27, 2024, which will focus on the theme “Tourism and Peace.”