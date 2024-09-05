Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Succumbs to Burns Sustained in Domestic Dispute

UPDATE: Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has passed away at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The 33-year-old athlete succumbed to burn injuries she sustained from a fire attack, in which she was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire by her partner. Cheptegei had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but tragically passed away on Wednesday night.

Authorities in Kenya, where Rebecca Cheptegei lived and trained, reported that she was attacked after returning home from church with her two daughters.

A local administrator’s report alleges that the athlete and her ex-partner, Dickson Marangach, had been embroiled in a dispute over a piece of land. Cheptegei, originally from a region just across the border in Uganda, had purchased a plot in Trans Nzoia County and built a house to be closer to Kenya’s elite athletics training centers.

The Kenyan government had taken charge of the treatment of Cheptegei, who was undergoing treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum had announced that plans were underway to airlift Cheptegei to Nairobi for specialized treatment. Tum emphasized that Kenyan officials have been in communication with Uganda’s Sports Minister, Peter Ogwang, to ensure the athlete received the necessary medical attention.

“There are efforts to ensure the athlete in Eldoret is airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment following the unfortunate incident in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday. Both governments are now handling the case, and we are committed to providing the appropriate care while discussing the next steps,” Tum stated during the launch of the Nairobi City Marathon on Wednesday.

He further added that security agencies from both Kenya and Uganda are actively investigating the case to ensure justice for the athlete.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei strongly condemned the attack, expressing his dismay at the situation.

“The incident that happened to our athlete from Uganda is deeply unfortunate and sad. It’s inconceivable to harm someone over property disputes, especially from a partner. As a federation, we condemn this in the strongest terms because this is not how we should live,” Tuwei said.

Tuwei, who is also the Vice President of World Athletics, confirmed that they have been in touch with the Uganda Athletics Federation regarding the incident.

According to doctors, Cheptegei’s condition was critical but stable after sustaining burns on 80 percent of her body in the alleged domestic attack.

Cheptegei was initially admitted to Kitale County Referral Hospital in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday before being transferred to MTRH in Eldoret on Monday for more advanced care. Her ex-partner, Dickson Marangach, is accused of dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire.

Marangach, who also suffered burns on 30 percent of his body, is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Cheptegei had represented Uganda in the Paris Olympic Games, where she finished 44th in the women’s marathon.